Tragic Incident: UnitedHealthcare CEO Shot Outside Midtown Hotel

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was tragically shot and killed outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown on Wednesday morning. The incident, reported by NY Post, occurred on the day UnitedHealth was hosting its investor day. Despite efforts, Thompson succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:45 IST
Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was shot and killed outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown, New York, on Wednesday morning. The NY Post provided details, citing police sources about the incident.

UnitedHealthcare's parent company, UnitedHealth, is yet to offer comments as they were holding their investor day on the same day of the incident. This shocking event has left the corporate community in disbelief.

Thompson was in critical condition upon arrival at the hospital, where despite medical efforts, he was pronounced dead. Authorities are investigating further into this tragic case.

