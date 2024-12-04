Tragic Incident: UnitedHealthcare CEO Shot Outside Midtown Hotel

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was shot and killed outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown, New York, on Wednesday morning. The NY Post provided details, citing police sources about the incident.

UnitedHealthcare's parent company, UnitedHealth, is yet to offer comments as they were holding their investor day on the same day of the incident. This shocking event has left the corporate community in disbelief.

Thompson was in critical condition upon arrival at the hospital, where despite medical efforts, he was pronounced dead. Authorities are investigating further into this tragic case.

(With inputs from agencies.)