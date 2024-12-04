Left Menu

Tragic Farewell: Honoring the Fallen Kuki-Zo Youths Amidst Ethnic Strife

Twelve Kuki-Zo youths are set to be laid to rest in Churachandpur amid ongoing ethnic violence in the region. The funeral, featuring official participation and local tributes, highlights the tension between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, exacerbated by recent gunfight incidents with security forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Churachandpur | Updated: 04-12-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The bodies of 12 Kuki-Zo youths, whose funeral is scheduled for Thursday, were removed from the morgue and returned to their families, as stated by a prominent community organization.

The funeral, including those of 10 youths killed during a gunfight with the CRPF in Jiribam district, will take place in Churachandpur, with participation from Mizoram's Chief Minister's Adviser H Ginzalala.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum has declared a complete shutdown in Churachandpur as a mark of respect for the deceased, highlighting the ongoing ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

