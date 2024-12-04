Tragic Farewell: Honoring the Fallen Kuki-Zo Youths Amidst Ethnic Strife

The bodies of 12 Kuki-Zo youths, whose funeral is scheduled for Thursday, were removed from the morgue and returned to their families, as stated by a prominent community organization.

The funeral, including those of 10 youths killed during a gunfight with the CRPF in Jiribam district, will take place in Churachandpur, with participation from Mizoram's Chief Minister's Adviser H Ginzalala.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum has declared a complete shutdown in Churachandpur as a mark of respect for the deceased, highlighting the ongoing ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)