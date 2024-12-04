Bihar Officers Suspended Over Alleged Bribery Scandal

In a significant crackdown on corruption, four officers from Bihar's Prohibition Excise and Registration Department were suspended for reportedly soliciting bribes and threatening false charges against an individual in Purnea.

The accused include Inspector Sman Kant Jha, Sub-Inspector Chandan Kumar, Assistant SI Dinesh Kumar Daas, and Constable Pradeep Kumar. Excise Commissioner Rajnish Kumar Singh issued the suspension order after receiving inquiry reports.

The allegations surfaced following a complaint backed by audio recordings. Despite being given a chance to respond, the officers provided unsatisfactory answers, leading to their immediate suspension amid ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)