Bihar Officers Suspended Over Alleged Bribery Scandal
Four officers from the Prohibition Excise and Registration Department in Purnea, Bihar, were suspended for allegedly demanding a bribe and threatening to falsely implicate a person in a case. The suspension followed inquiry reports and audio evidence provided by the complainant.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown on corruption, four officers from Bihar's Prohibition Excise and Registration Department were suspended for reportedly soliciting bribes and threatening false charges against an individual in Purnea.
The accused include Inspector Sman Kant Jha, Sub-Inspector Chandan Kumar, Assistant SI Dinesh Kumar Daas, and Constable Pradeep Kumar. Excise Commissioner Rajnish Kumar Singh issued the suspension order after receiving inquiry reports.
The allegations surfaced following a complaint backed by audio recordings. Despite being given a chance to respond, the officers provided unsatisfactory answers, leading to their immediate suspension amid ongoing investigations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ethics Committee's Dilemma: The Gaetz Investigation and Its Impact
SC asks Malayalam actor Siddique to deposit his passport, cooperate in investigation of rape case.
Delhi Police Challenges Trial Court Over AQIS Investigation Deadline
Delhi High Court Halts Trial Court Decision on AQIS Case Investigation
Baltic Cable Break: Possible Sabotage Under Investigation