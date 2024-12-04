Left Menu

Bihar Officers Suspended Over Alleged Bribery Scandal

Four officers from the Prohibition Excise and Registration Department in Purnea, Bihar, were suspended for allegedly demanding a bribe and threatening to falsely implicate a person in a case. The suspension followed inquiry reports and audio evidence provided by the complainant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 04-12-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 20:24 IST
In a significant crackdown on corruption, four officers from Bihar's Prohibition Excise and Registration Department were suspended for reportedly soliciting bribes and threatening false charges against an individual in Purnea.

The accused include Inspector Sman Kant Jha, Sub-Inspector Chandan Kumar, Assistant SI Dinesh Kumar Daas, and Constable Pradeep Kumar. Excise Commissioner Rajnish Kumar Singh issued the suspension order after receiving inquiry reports.

The allegations surfaced following a complaint backed by audio recordings. Despite being given a chance to respond, the officers provided unsatisfactory answers, leading to their immediate suspension amid ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

