Left Menu

Justice Served: Delhi Court Enforces Fitting Penalty in Heinous Crime Case

A 29-year-old man was sentenced to 12 years in prison by a Delhi court for sexually assaulting and attempting to murder a 13-year-old girl. The verdict focused on balancing justice for the accused and the victim, emphasizing the vital role of courts in protecting society from criminal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 20:32 IST
Justice Served: Delhi Court Enforces Fitting Penalty in Heinous Crime Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has sentenced a 29-year-old man to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting and attempting to murder a 13-year-old girl in 2017. The judge emphasized that the severity of the crime necessitated a commensurate punishment.

The case, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Aditi Garg, involved multiple charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The Additional Public Prosecutor, Abhishek Rana, highlighted that the convict inflicted serious knife injuries on the minor's neck and sexually assaulted her, thereby meriting no leniency.

The court's verdict, dated November 23, stressed the dual importance of justice for both the accused and the victim, underscoring the state's role in safeguarding society by curbing criminal acts. Alongside his 12-year sentence for attempted murder, the man received additional imprisonment for related crimes with all sentences to run concurrently. The court also awarded the survivor Rs 7 lakh as compensation, reinforcing the principle that children are an invaluable national resource.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024