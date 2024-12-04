Justice Served: Delhi Court Enforces Fitting Penalty in Heinous Crime Case

A Delhi court has sentenced a 29-year-old man to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting and attempting to murder a 13-year-old girl in 2017. The judge emphasized that the severity of the crime necessitated a commensurate punishment.

The case, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Aditi Garg, involved multiple charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The Additional Public Prosecutor, Abhishek Rana, highlighted that the convict inflicted serious knife injuries on the minor's neck and sexually assaulted her, thereby meriting no leniency.

The court's verdict, dated November 23, stressed the dual importance of justice for both the accused and the victim, underscoring the state's role in safeguarding society by curbing criminal acts. Alongside his 12-year sentence for attempted murder, the man received additional imprisonment for related crimes with all sentences to run concurrently. The court also awarded the survivor Rs 7 lakh as compensation, reinforcing the principle that children are an invaluable national resource.

(With inputs from agencies.)