Hamas Threatens Hostage 'Neutralization' Amid Israel Rescue Concerns

Amid escalating tensions, Hamas warned it would 'neutralize' hostages if Israel attempts a rescue similar to the June Nuseirat operation. Hamas circulated this message to operatives, holding Israel accountable for ongoing hostilities. Israeli media reported increased pressure on Hamas to secure a hostage deal, despite a lack of formal Israeli response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 20:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hamas has issued a stark warning about its intentions to 'neutralize' hostages should Israel proceed with a rescue mission similar to the one conducted in Gaza's Nuseirat camp in June. This revelation comes from a statement seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

According to a dated internal statement from Hamas, sent on November 22, operatives were instructed to disregard possible repercussions and hold Israel accountable for future developments regarding the hostages. Sources indicate that this message was distributed by the intelligence faction within Hamas's military branch, the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, though no specific timeline for potential Israeli actions was disclosed.

The situation remains tense with no official response from Israel. Meanwhile, Israeli media quoted Defense Minister Israel Katz emphasizing increased pressure on Hamas, hinting at a potential hostage deal. The importance of June's Nuseirat operation, one of the deadliest involving Israel, involving four hostages' release but resulting in over 200 Palestinian deaths, continues to cast a shadow over current efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

