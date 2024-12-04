Family Tragedy in Delhi: Son Arrested After Triple Murder

In a shocking incident in South Delhi's Neb Sarai area, police have arrested a young man for the alleged murder of his parents and sister. The victims, identified as Rajesh Kumar, 51, his wife Komal, 46, and their daughter Kavita, were found dead with stab wounds at their home in Deoli village.

Joint Commissioner of Police, SK Jain, announced in a press briefing that the couple's son, Arjun, was apprehended as a prime suspect. Discrepancies in his narrative prompted the arrest. Under interrogation, Arjun admitted to committing the crime, citing poor relations with his parents and jealousy towards his sister.

Authorities continue their investigation into the gruesome case, seeking to uncover the full extent and motive behind the tragic family murder. Meanwhile, the community remains in shock at the loss and the circumstances surrounding it.

