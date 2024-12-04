Left Menu

Gujarat Boosts Gratuity Limit for State Employees

The Gujarat government has increased the death-cum-retirement gratuity limit by 25% for state employees, raising it from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. Initiated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, this aligns with Central government standards and will be retroactively effective from January 1, 2024.

The Gujarat government announced a significant increase in the death-cum-retirement gratuity for state employees, boosting the maximum limit by 25%.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel spearheaded this decision to benefit workers, bringing the gratuity ceiling to Rs 25 lakh, aligning with that of the Central government.

This adjustment, effective retroactively from January 1, 2024, will impose an annual additional financial burden of Rs 53.13 crore on the state's finances.

