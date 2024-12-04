Gujarat Boosts Gratuity Limit for State Employees

The Gujarat government announced a significant increase in the death-cum-retirement gratuity for state employees, boosting the maximum limit by 25%.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel spearheaded this decision to benefit workers, bringing the gratuity ceiling to Rs 25 lakh, aligning with that of the Central government.

This adjustment, effective retroactively from January 1, 2024, will impose an annual additional financial burden of Rs 53.13 crore on the state's finances.

(With inputs from agencies.)