Foiled Assassination Attempt at Golden Temple: A Dramatic Standoff

A dramatic incident unfolded at the Golden Temple on Wednesday when Narain Singh Chaura, a former terrorist, attempted to assassinate Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal. The attempt, however, failed as alert plainclothes policemen managed to prevent the shots from hitting the target.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar commended the police force for their vigilance in foiling the murder plot. A 9 mm pistol was confiscated from Chaura, and a comprehensive investigation has been launched to explore all possible motives and associations behind the attack.

Former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia criticized the police for not preemptively arresting Chaura despite his known criminal record. The case is being examined from several angles, including potential political motives or attempts to gain public sympathy. Security measures at the temple remain under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)