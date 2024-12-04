Left Menu

Foiled Assassination Attempt at Golden Temple: A Dramatic Standoff

A failed assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple unfolded when former terrorist Narain Singh Chaura opened fire but missed. The police, praised for their vigilance, overpowered Chaura, capturing a 9 mm pistol. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:40 IST
Foiled Assassination Attempt at Golden Temple: A Dramatic Standoff
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic incident unfolded at the Golden Temple on Wednesday when Narain Singh Chaura, a former terrorist, attempted to assassinate Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal. The attempt, however, failed as alert plainclothes policemen managed to prevent the shots from hitting the target.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar commended the police force for their vigilance in foiling the murder plot. A 9 mm pistol was confiscated from Chaura, and a comprehensive investigation has been launched to explore all possible motives and associations behind the attack.

Former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia criticized the police for not preemptively arresting Chaura despite his known criminal record. The case is being examined from several angles, including potential political motives or attempts to gain public sympathy. Security measures at the temple remain under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024