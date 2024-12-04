Left Menu

Russia Reaffirms Support for Syrian Leadership Amid Escalating Conflict

Russia has affirmed its support for the Syrian leadership amidst escalating tensions as rebels, allegedly backed by external forces, advance in key areas. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned the attacks, emphasizing Russia's military backing of Syria against terrorist factions allegedly supported by Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:41 IST
Russia Reaffirms Support for Syrian Leadership Amid Escalating Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia on Wednesday reiterated its unwavering support for the Syrian government amid escalating violence. It blamed external forces for aiding terrorist groups in their offensive, including through the provision of drones and training.

In a significant development, rebels have made notable territorial gains, capturing Aleppo and engaging government forces near Hama. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned these actions, attributing them to provocations by foreign entities. Maria Zakharova, a ministry spokeswoman, expressed this stance to reporters.

As a key ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Russia has intensified airstrikes on rebel targets. Zakharova claimed without evidence that Ukrainian aid was instrumental in the rebel advancements, a charge Ukraine denied. They emphasized compliance with international law and blamed Russia for Syria's instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024