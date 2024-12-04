Russia on Wednesday reiterated its unwavering support for the Syrian government amid escalating violence. It blamed external forces for aiding terrorist groups in their offensive, including through the provision of drones and training.

In a significant development, rebels have made notable territorial gains, capturing Aleppo and engaging government forces near Hama. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned these actions, attributing them to provocations by foreign entities. Maria Zakharova, a ministry spokeswoman, expressed this stance to reporters.

As a key ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Russia has intensified airstrikes on rebel targets. Zakharova claimed without evidence that Ukrainian aid was instrumental in the rebel advancements, a charge Ukraine denied. They emphasized compliance with international law and blamed Russia for Syria's instability.

