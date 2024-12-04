Russia Reaffirms Support for Syrian Leadership Amid Escalating Conflict
Russia has affirmed its support for the Syrian leadership amidst escalating tensions as rebels, allegedly backed by external forces, advance in key areas. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned the attacks, emphasizing Russia's military backing of Syria against terrorist factions allegedly supported by Ukraine.
Russia on Wednesday reiterated its unwavering support for the Syrian government amid escalating violence. It blamed external forces for aiding terrorist groups in their offensive, including through the provision of drones and training.
In a significant development, rebels have made notable territorial gains, capturing Aleppo and engaging government forces near Hama. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned these actions, attributing them to provocations by foreign entities. Maria Zakharova, a ministry spokeswoman, expressed this stance to reporters.
As a key ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Russia has intensified airstrikes on rebel targets. Zakharova claimed without evidence that Ukrainian aid was instrumental in the rebel advancements, a charge Ukraine denied. They emphasized compliance with international law and blamed Russia for Syria's instability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
