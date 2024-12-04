Left Menu

No Early Release for Norwegian Mass Murderer

A Norwegian court has denied early release to Anders Behring Breivik, the convicted mass murderer responsible for the deaths of 77 people in Norway's deadliest peacetime attack. The decision, reported by Aftenposten and NTB, reaffirms the seriousness of his crimes and their impact on the nation.

Updated: 04-12-2024 21:49 IST
A Norwegian court has decided that Anders Behring Breivik, the notorious mass murderer, will not be granted early release from his prison sentence. The ruling was announced on Wednesday, confirming that Breivik, who killed 77 individuals in the Nordic nation's most horrific peacetime attack, must remain behind bars.

As reported by the Norwegian daily Aftenposten and the news agency NTB, Breivik had sought early release, a request that has now been decisively denied by the court. This decision underscores the gravity of his heinous actions and their lasting effect on the country.

Attempts to reach Breivik's lawyer and court officials for comments were unsuccessful at the time of the report, leaving their reactions to the court's decision unaddressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

