Caretaker Heist: 20-Year-Old Woman and Accomplice Nabbed for Massive Precious Metal Theft

A 20-year-old caretaker and her male accomplice were arrested for stealing 1,000 grams of gold and 2 kgs of silver from her employer's residence over six months. Police have recovered a portion of the stolen metals. The case highlights the challenges of trust in domestic employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:50 IST
Caretaker Heist: 20-Year-Old Woman and Accomplice Nabbed for Massive Precious Metal Theft
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old caretaker hired to look after an elderly woman has been arrested along with her male accomplice for allegedly stealing 1,000 grams of gold and 2 kgs of silver from her employer's Khar residence over six months, police reported on Wednesday.

Authorities have reclaimed a portion of the stolen precious metals, valued at Rs 47.55 lakh. The theft occurred between May 12 and November 3, while Mahima Nishad (20) was employed to care for a businesswoman's elderly mother. Her male accomplice, identified as Rajnish alias Vishal Arya (22), assisted in the crime.

Following a month-long disappearance, Nishad was tracked down and charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police, using technical support, recovered 665 grams of gold and 1 kg of silver from the pair.

(With inputs from agencies.)

