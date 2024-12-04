Austrian Court Blocks Extradition of Ukrainian Tycoon in Bribery Case

An Austrian court has decided not to extradite Ukrainian businessman Dymitro Firtash to the United States, marking a pivotal moment in a protracted legal saga involving bribery allegations linked to titanium mining in India.

The Vienna State Court announced on November 7 that extradition is impermissible, as reported by the Austria Press Agency. Prosecutors in Vienna have announced plans to challenge the decision, with a deadline set for December 16 to file an appeal.

Firtash faces accusations from a US indictment alleging conspiracy to bribe Indian officials for titanium mining projects. Despite a Chicago judge's ruling affirming US jurisdiction, extradition has been subject to numerous legal twists since his 2014 arrest in Austria, where he was released on substantial bail.

