Historic Fentanyl Seizure Strikes Blow to Sinaloa Cartel

Mexican security forces have announced a historic fentanyl seizure, capturing 1,100 kilograms in Sinaloa. This operation is considered the largest fentanyl bust in the country's history, translating to 20 million potentially lethal doses. Law enforcement estimates that the successful confiscation will cost organized crime approximately $400 million.

The significant seizure takes place amid increasing cartel-related violence in Sinaloa, following the capture of cartel leader Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada in July. Concurrently, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to pressure Mexico into more aggressively combating fentanyl trafficking, threatening economic consequences if no progress is made.

President Claudia Sheinbaum highlighted the lengthy investigative efforts that led to the operation. Authorities discovered 800 kilograms of fentanyl at one property and an additional 300 kilograms at a second location in Ahome, thanks to intelligence work and public tips. This marks a shift in the Mexican government's approach under the former president's denial of domestic fentanyl production.

(With inputs from agencies.)