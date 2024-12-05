Left Menu

Tragedy Unfolds at Feather River School

A gunman shot two children at Feather River School in California before committing suicide. Authorities report the suspect had no known connection to the school. The shooting prompted an emergency response, with students relocated to safety. Investigation into the motive is ongoing.

A tragic shooting occurred at Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists in Palermo, California, where a suspected gunman wounded two children before taking his own life, according to local police.

Authorities confirmed that the shooter, found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, had no apparent connection to the school. The incident led to an immediate evacuation, relocating students to a nearby church for their safety.

Investigators are delving deeper into the shooter's motives as they continue to gather evidence at the scene, Sheriff Kory Honea reported.

