Tragedy Unfolds at Feather River School

A tragic shooting occurred at Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists in Palermo, California, where a suspected gunman wounded two children before taking his own life, according to local police.

Authorities confirmed that the shooter, found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, had no apparent connection to the school. The incident led to an immediate evacuation, relocating students to a nearby church for their safety.

Investigators are delving deeper into the shooter's motives as they continue to gather evidence at the scene, Sheriff Kory Honea reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)