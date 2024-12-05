Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Taiwan's Lai and U.S. Leaders Converse Amidst Beijing's Warnings

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te had a phone conversation with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, despite Beijing's warning that Taiwan is a "red line" in China-U.S. relations. The call, during Lai's Pacific visit, prompted discussions on China's potential military responses and its sovereignty claims over Taiwan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 13:39 IST
Diplomatic tensions between the United States and China heightened as Taiwan President Lai Ching-te had a phone conversation with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson. The exchange took place amid Lai's Pacific visit, a move Beijing sees as provocative.

According to Taiwan's presidential spokesperson, Karen Kuo, Lai and Johnson discussed matters concerning Taiwan's status, though exact details of the conversation remain undisclosed. Beijing, however, reiterated its standpoint, labeling Taiwan a 'red line' in bilateral relations.

In response to Lai's interaction with U.S. leaders, China may escalate military exercises reminiscent of 2022, when a visit by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan had previously incited a similar reaction. Taiwan's sovereignty continues to be a point of contention in Sino-U.S. diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

