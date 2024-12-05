Xi Jinping's Call for Military Discipline and Anti-Corruption
President Xi Jinping highlighted the importance of maintaining discipline and combating corruption within China's military. This statement coincided with the suspension of a high-ranking official under investigation for severe disciplinary breaches.
President Xi Jinping has underscored the imperative of enhancing discipline and eliminating corruption within the Chinese military. The leader emphasized this point during his visit to the military's information support force.
This development aligns with the recent disclosure by the defense ministry, revealing the suspension of a senior military officer due to ongoing investigations into major disciplinary violations.
The President's remarks aim to reinforce the integrity and trustworthiness of military operations in China.
