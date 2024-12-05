Deadline for Viksit Bharat Quiz Challenge Extended; Transformative National Youth Festival to Feature Young Leaders Dialogue

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, has announced an extension of the Viksit Bharat Quiz Challenge deadline to 10th December 2024, following overwhelming enthusiasm from young participants across India. Youth can register and participate in the quiz via the MY Bharat Platform (www.mybharat.gov.in).

At a press conference held on 18th November 2024, Dr Mandaviya unveiled a reimagined format for the National Youth Festival-2025, renaming it the "Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue". This event embodies the Prime Minister’s vision of fostering youth engagement in shaping a progressive and developed India (Viksit Bharat).

About the Quiz Challenge

The Viksit Bharat Quiz Challenge invites young minds aged 15–29 years to contribute their innovative ideas and visions for a developed India. Participants have the unique chance to present their perspectives on Viksit Bharat directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the National Youth Day celebrations at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, scheduled for 11th–12th January 2025.

Expanded Opportunities for Engagement

The extended deadline provides more time for youth nationwide to participate in this unique opportunity. The initiative aims to:

Encourage creative thinking and civic engagement among India’s youth.

Offer a platform for young leaders to present transformative ideas.

Highlight the importance of youth as a driving force in India's growth and development.

National Youth Festival 2025 Highlights

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue will feature interactive sessions, panel discussions, and workshops designed to inspire and empower young changemakers. Distinguished leaders, policymakers, and experts will engage with participants to foster actionable solutions for national progress.

Additional Incentives for Participants

Apart from presenting ideas to the Prime Minister, winners will receive:

Exclusive mentorship opportunities with industry and government leaders.

National recognition for their contributions to shaping India's future.

Special awards to commemorate their participation.

Call to Action

Dr Mandaviya urged the youth to seize this opportunity and actively contribute to India’s mission of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047. He highlighted the critical role young leaders will play in shaping policies and initiatives for sustainable growth.

The extended deadline ensures greater participation, offering an inclusive platform for young voices to influence India's journey towards becoming a global powerhouse.