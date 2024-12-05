EU-Mercosur Trade Deal: A Global Partnership Unfolding
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visits Latin America to push forward the EU-Mercosur trade deal. The agreement aims to establish the world's largest trade partnership, benefiting both regions significantly. Von der Leyen emphasizes the importance of crossing the finish line of this pivotal deal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:31 IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has embarked on a significant trip to Latin America, focused on advancing the EU-Mercosur trade agreement.
Von der Leyen expressed optimism about the deal's completion, noting it could become the largest trade and investment partnership to date.
She underscored the mutual benefits for the involved regions, urging all parties to see the deal through to the finish line.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Green Hydrogen Ambition Takes a Leap with SECI and H2Global Partnership
Global Partnership Pioneers Palliative Care in Underserved India
India Unveils New Data Privacy Legal Framework to Bolster Global Partnerships
Hero World Challenge: Tiger Woods Extends Global Partnership Amid Rising Indian Talent
Hornbill Festival 2023: A Melody of Cultures and Global Partnerships