Left Menu

EU-Mercosur Trade Deal: A Global Partnership Unfolding

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visits Latin America to push forward the EU-Mercosur trade deal. The agreement aims to establish the world's largest trade partnership, benefiting both regions significantly. Von der Leyen emphasizes the importance of crossing the finish line of this pivotal deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:31 IST
EU-Mercosur Trade Deal: A Global Partnership Unfolding
Ursula von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has embarked on a significant trip to Latin America, focused on advancing the EU-Mercosur trade agreement.

Von der Leyen expressed optimism about the deal's completion, noting it could become the largest trade and investment partnership to date.

She underscored the mutual benefits for the involved regions, urging all parties to see the deal through to the finish line.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024