Red Sea Rescue: Cargo Ship Crew Saved Amidst Tensions
The crew of the MV ISA STAR cargo ship was rescued in the Red Sea after experiencing flooding. The vessel sent a distress signal, and all 20 crew members were evacuated safely. While the cause is unclear, the incident raises concerns amidst ongoing Houthi attacks in the region.
The MV ISA STAR, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, faced a precarious situation in the Red Sea, prompting a swift rescue operation by the EU's Aspides naval mission. Upon receiving a distress signal, the mission ensured all crew members were safely evacuated.
The vessel, suffering an engine room flood, found itself in peril approximately 100 nautical miles from Yemen's Hodeidah port. With 20 crew members on board, the ship's master urgently requested assistance, leading to the swift evacuation.
In a region fraught with tensions, the incident fuels further speculation as Houthi forces have recently intensified their attacks on international shipping near Yemen, although no direct link to this event has been established.
(With inputs from agencies.)