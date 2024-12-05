Left Menu

Tensions Rise: South Korea's Martial Law Shakes US Alliance

South Korea has been in close communication with the United States following President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law. Despite criticism from U.S. officials for not being informed prior, South Korea's foreign ministry emphasizes maintaining stability within the alliance.

  • Country:
  • South Korea

Reports have emerged highlighting South Korea's commitment to maintaining a strong alliance with the United States after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law. This decision, announced on Tuesday, caught American officials off guard.

The South Korean foreign ministry assured that despite this abrupt move, efforts to foster unwavering relations with the U.S. continue. Responding to Yoon's actions, the ministry underlined effective communication as a top priority.

On a related note, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed that Washington was not briefed about the martial law declaration in advance. Meanwhile, Kurt Campbell, a senior official, criticized Yoon for a significant misstep in judgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

