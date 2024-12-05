Tensions Rise: South Korea's Martial Law Shakes US Alliance

Reports have emerged highlighting South Korea's commitment to maintaining a strong alliance with the United States after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law. This decision, announced on Tuesday, caught American officials off guard.

The South Korean foreign ministry assured that despite this abrupt move, efforts to foster unwavering relations with the U.S. continue. Responding to Yoon's actions, the ministry underlined effective communication as a top priority.

On a related note, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed that Washington was not briefed about the martial law declaration in advance. Meanwhile, Kurt Campbell, a senior official, criticized Yoon for a significant misstep in judgment.

