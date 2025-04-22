High-Stakes Ukraine Peace Talks in London Without U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will not participate in the critical London talks intended to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to a statement by State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce. Despite this, Bruce confirmed that the discussions would proceed, with General Keith Kellogg representing the U.S. on behalf of President Donald Trump's administration.

The absence of Rubio has prompted speculation regarding Washington's commitment to the talks, especially following Trump's recent assertion that he expects a resolution between Moscow and Kyiv imminently. Bruce clarified that Rubio's absence was due to logistical scheduling issues and not indicative of any change in priority for the talks.

The decision comes amidst heightened warnings from the U.S. to withdraw from mediating the Russia-Ukraine peace process without significant progress. Trump's outreach to Kyiv to negotiate a ceasefire reflects his strategy shift after easing punishments on Russia, diverging from the previous administration's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)