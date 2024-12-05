Revamp of 90-Year-Old Aircraft Act Signals Aviation Transformation
The Indian Parliament has passed the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak 2024, replacing the 90-year-old Aircraft Act to enhance the ease of business in aviation. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu highlighted the renaming's cultural significance and addressed airfare concerns, emphasizing the government's commitment to affordable travel.
- Country:
- India
In a significant legislative move, the Indian Parliament on Thursday approved the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak 2024, replacing the nearly century-old Aircraft Act with measures designed to streamline business operations within the aviation sector.
The bill was passed voice vote in the Rajya Sabha after receiving the Lok Sabha's nod on August 9. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu addressed the bill's renaming from English to Hindi, citing cultural heritage while dismissing Constitutional concerns raised by some members.
Naidu also responded to public concerns about rising airfares, pointing out initiatives like the Udaan scheme in the government's ongoing efforts to enhance travel affordability and accessibility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership
Rising Tides: Strengthening India-China Relations Amid Trump's Shadow
India's Solar Energy Dreams Greeted by Workforce Hurdles
Daring Rescue: Indian Coast Guard Frees Fishermen from Pakistani Custody
Labuschagne Looks to Shine at Optus: Clash of Titans as Australia Meets India