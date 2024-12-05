Left Menu

Crackdown on Mobile Theft: Five Arrested in Delhi

Delhi Police arrested five individuals suspected of selling stolen mobile phones online using fake documents. A woman reported a snatching incident, leading to the arrests. The suspects allegedly used counterfeit bills and SIM cards. One suspect confessed, implicating others in the operation.

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended five individuals accused of marketing stolen mobile phones online, officials disclosed on Thursday. The suspects allegedly utilized counterfeit documents such as fake bills and SIM cards to disguise the true origins of these devices.

The investigation was set in motion when a woman lodged a complaint on October 29, stating that two men on a motorcycle had snatched her mobile phone and purse. This complaint triggered a probe that ultimately led the authorities to a gang responsible for purloining mobile phones and selling them via the internet using forged credentials.

Among those arrested were Anuj, a key suspect who was nabbed following a police trap in Mahavir Enclave. His confession unveiled the involvement of his accomplices: Deepak, Akhil, Alim, and Kapil. These arrests highlight the concerted effort to clamp down on technology-enabled theft operations.

