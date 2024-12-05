Tragic End for Kidnapped American in the Philippines: A Mystery Unfolded

In a developing story from the southern Philippines, authorities are probing allegations that an American national, 26-year-old Elliot Onil Eastman, met a tragic end during a violent abduction attempt. Police reports indicate Eastman was shot twice with an M16 rifle while resisting capture in Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte.

Eastman, hailing from Vermont, was visiting the area for his wife's graduation when he was ambushed by four kidnappers posing as police officers. According to sources, after being dragged to a motorboat, he sustained fatal gunshot wounds to his thigh and abdomen during a struggle.

Despite a thorough manhunt that resulted in the arrest of suspects and a deadly encounter with police forces, Eastman's body has not been recovered. Authorities, however, received corroborative testimony from a detained suspect, suggesting Eastman died from his injuries and was discarded at sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)