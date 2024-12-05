Left Menu

Tragic End for Kidnapped American in the Philippines: A Mystery Unfolded

Philippine police are investigating reports that Elliot Onil Eastman, an American kidnapped in the country's south, was fatally shot while resisting abduction. Despite arrests of suspects, Eastman's body remains missing. Information from a suspect indicates he died from gunshot wounds, and his body was discarded at sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

In a developing story from the southern Philippines, authorities are probing allegations that an American national, 26-year-old Elliot Onil Eastman, met a tragic end during a violent abduction attempt. Police reports indicate Eastman was shot twice with an M16 rifle while resisting capture in Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte.

Eastman, hailing from Vermont, was visiting the area for his wife's graduation when he was ambushed by four kidnappers posing as police officers. According to sources, after being dragged to a motorboat, he sustained fatal gunshot wounds to his thigh and abdomen during a struggle.

Despite a thorough manhunt that resulted in the arrest of suspects and a deadly encounter with police forces, Eastman's body has not been recovered. Authorities, however, received corroborative testimony from a detained suspect, suggesting Eastman died from his injuries and was discarded at sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

