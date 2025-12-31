Leh Abduction Sparks Town-wide Shutdown and Demands for Justice
A shutdown protest erupted in Leh following the alleged abduction of a minor by a Kargil resident, prompting demands for justice. The girl was located and returned home, and one person was arrested. Authorities caution against communal interpretations, and anti-conversion law demands surface.
One individual has been apprehended for the alleged abduction of a minor in Leh, leading to a shutdown protest demanding firm action against the accused, according to police reports on Wednesday. Leh witnessed a complete shutdown organized by the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) as they clamored for justice.
During investigations, it was discovered that the minor was allegedly lured by someone from Kargil and taken to Srinagar. The girl returned to Leh on December 29 and was subsequently reunited with her family following the arrest of the accused.
Police received the missing report on December 28 at the Khaltse station, prompting a case registration under kidnapping sections and launching a manhunt. A Special Investigation Team has been set up for further inquiries. Additionally, authorities warned against any communal misinterpretations of the case.
