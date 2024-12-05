New Law Paving Way for Digitisation of SA's Land Registration System

President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially signed the Deeds Registries Amendment Bill into law, marking a significant milestone in the reform of South Africa’s land registration system. The new legislation aims to modernise and streamline the country’s deeds registration processes, ensuring greater efficiency, transparency, and security in land and property transactions.

The Deeds Registries Amendment Bill amends the Deeds Registries Act of 1937 and introduces several key changes to address long-standing challenges in the deeds registration system. The new law aims to create uniformity in the practices and procedures of deeds registration, particularly addressing difficulties experienced by deeds registries and conveyancers involved in the registration process.

Focus on Digitisation and Modernisation

A notable feature of the new law is its focus on digitisation. The legislation mandates the Chief Registrar of Deeds to develop, establish, and maintain a digital deeds registration system. This modern system will enable the preparation, lodgment, registration, and storage of deeds and documents using information and communications technologies (ICTs), ensuring greater efficiency, security, and privacy in the management of land records. The shift to a digital platform is expected to speed up the registration and transfer of deeds, reducing the risk of errors and fraud, and increasing overall access to land ownership information.

In addition, the law requires the Chief Registrar of Deeds to comply with the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act, further strengthening the electronic registration and recordal process.

Appointments and Qualifications

As part of the reforms, the Deeds Registries Amendment Bill also provides for the appointment of key personnel in the Deeds Registration Offices. It now requires the appointment of a Registrar, Deputy Registrar, and Assistant Registrar of Deeds under the Public Service Act. The law also sets out clear qualification requirements for these positions, further professionalising the registry system and enhancing the quality of services.

Empowering Attorneys and Conveyancers

The new law also expands the role of attorneys, conveyancers, and notaries employed by the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development. These professionals will now be able to perform key functions related to land transactions on State-owned land, ensuring smoother processes in transactions involving public assets.

Fighting Fraud and Enhancing Transparency

The legislation introduces penalties for the unauthorised preparation, execution, and attestation of deeds and documents, aiming to combat fraud and illegal activities within the land registration system. By tightening these regulations, the government hopes to reduce fraudulent activities and duplication of land records.

Impact and Future Outlook

The introduction of the Deeds Registries Amendment Bill is a significant step forward in the government’s efforts to improve land governance and transparency in property ownership. The reforms are expected to simplify land transactions, making it easier for South Africans to access property information and facilitating faster property transfers. By reducing administrative bottlenecks and improving security measures, the bill will enhance public trust in the property system.

The new law is also in line with the government’s broader efforts to modernise and digitise public services, laying the groundwork for more efficient and transparent land administration in South Africa.

In summary, the Deeds Registries Amendment Bill marks a pivotal moment in South Africa’s land registration history, with enhanced security, modernisation, and digitisation aimed at fostering a more efficient and accessible property system.