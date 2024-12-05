Crackdown in Poonch: Police Target Suspected Terrorists' Network
Police conducted searches in Poonch district, targeting suspected over-ground workers aiding terrorists. The focus was to gather evidence and disrupt anti-national activities. Officials underline their commitment to safety and urge public cooperation.
In a concerted effort to curb anti-national activities, police in Jammu and Kashmir executed searches at the homes of four individuals suspected of aiding terrorists in the Poonch district on Thursday.
According to police sources, the residences of Mohd Nasar, Mehmood Hussian, Mohd Khalid, and Abdul Aziz in Mendhar sub-division were meticulously searched. These individuals are alleged to have provided logistical support and shelter to terrorists in the region.
Officials have emphasized their dedication to dismantling terrorist networks and securing civilian safety. Authorities have also called on the public to actively cooperate and share any relevant information to aid in counter-terrorism efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
