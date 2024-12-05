Dramatic Capture: Inter-State Robber Nabbed in Police Encounter
Police apprehended Vipin, a member of an inter-state robbery gang, after a brief chase and encounter in Chandila Chowk. Vipin, who was on bail, has numerous robbery cases against him. He was injured in the leg during an exchange of gunfire and was hospitalized for treatment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 05-12-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 20:18 IST
- Country:
- India
In a daring encounter, police successfully apprehended Vipin, a notorious member of an inter-state robbery gang, after receiving a crucial tip-off about his movements near Chandila Chowk.
Upon spotting the authorities, Vipin attempted to escape, leading to a high-speed chase. After a tense standoff, Vipin fired at officers, prompting a retaliatory response that left him injured and in custody.
Authorities revealed Vipin's extensive criminal history, including a dozen robbery cases and recent parole. His gang's targeted heists spanned Faridabad, Noida, and Gurugram, notably striking electronics stores.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement