Dramatic Capture: Inter-State Robber Nabbed in Police Encounter

In a daring encounter, police successfully apprehended Vipin, a notorious member of an inter-state robbery gang, after receiving a crucial tip-off about his movements near Chandila Chowk.

Upon spotting the authorities, Vipin attempted to escape, leading to a high-speed chase. After a tense standoff, Vipin fired at officers, prompting a retaliatory response that left him injured and in custody.

Authorities revealed Vipin's extensive criminal history, including a dozen robbery cases and recent parole. His gang's targeted heists spanned Faridabad, Noida, and Gurugram, notably striking electronics stores.

