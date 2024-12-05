India's Passport Services Expansion: Bringing Convenience to Your Nearest Post Office

In a bid to enhance citizen convenience, the Indian government announced plans to expand the number of Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) from 442 to 600 in the next five years.

This initiative is part of a renewed collaboration between the Ministry of External Affairs and the Department of Posts, cemented by a five-year Memorandum of Understanding signed by key officials this Thursday.

The expanded service aims to increase the annual customer base from 35 lakh to 1 crore, providing world-class passport services across India, especially to rural and underserved areas.

