Heroic Mayor of Dniprorudne: A Tragic Tale of Courage and Sacrifice

Yevhen Matvieiev, the long-serving mayor of Dniprorudne, remained in his city during the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, prioritizing humanitarian aid and security over personal safety.

Despite the ongoing occupation, Matvieiev was instrumental in rescuing residents until Russian forces captured him. His body was returned to Ukraine last week, drawing condemnation from officials who say he was tortured to death.

Matvieiev's dedication exemplifies the harrowing conditions faced by thousands, as Ukraine continues to seek accountability for human rights abuses amid ongoing detentions and abductions.

