Political High Tension: Majithia Challenges Police Over Badal Assassination Bid
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia criticized the Amritsar police's suggestion that an attack on Sukhbir Badal was orchestrated for sympathy. Majithia accused police of deflecting from their failure to protect Badal. A meeting was called to address the incident.
In a dramatic turn of events, senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader, Bikram Singh Majithia, has strongly criticized the Amritsar police commissioner's statement, which suggested the attack on Sukhbir Badal might have been a ploy for sympathy.
Accusing the police of deflecting attention from their failure to ensure safety, Majithia, who is also Sukhbir Badal's brother-in-law, labelled the police's claim as misleading. The botched assassination attempt saw former Khalistani terrorist, Narain Singh Chaura, firing at Badal but missing.
Majithia and other party leaders have called for an emergency core committee meeting to address what they term a 'murderous attack', further intensifying the political tensions in Punjab.
