Political High Tension: Majithia Challenges Police Over Badal Assassination Bid

In a dramatic turn of events, senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader, Bikram Singh Majithia, has strongly criticized the Amritsar police commissioner's statement, which suggested the attack on Sukhbir Badal might have been a ploy for sympathy.

Accusing the police of deflecting attention from their failure to ensure safety, Majithia, who is also Sukhbir Badal's brother-in-law, labelled the police's claim as misleading. The botched assassination attempt saw former Khalistani terrorist, Narain Singh Chaura, firing at Badal but missing.

Majithia and other party leaders have called for an emergency core committee meeting to address what they term a 'murderous attack', further intensifying the political tensions in Punjab.

