Mary Jane Veloso's Imminent Repatriation: A Diplomatic Resolution

On Friday, it was announced that the Philippines has agreed to the repatriation procedures proposed by Jakarta for Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipino sentenced to death for drug trafficking. Indonesia's senior minister for law and human rights, Yusril Ihza Mahendra, confirmed the development.

Yusril stated that he and his Philippine counterpart would formalize the agreement later in the day. There is optimism that Veloso, arrested in Yogyakarta in 2010 with 2.6 kg of heroin, could return home before Christmas following last month's decision by Indonesia to repatriate her.

Indonesia has committed to respecting any decisions the Philippines may make post-repatriation, including granting clemency to Veloso, who has remained a prisoner in Indonesia since her last-minute reprieve from execution in 2015.

