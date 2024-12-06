Left Menu

Mary Jane Veloso's Imminent Repatriation: A Diplomatic Resolution

The Philippines and Indonesia have agreed on repatriation procedures for Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipino woman sentenced to death for drug trafficking. The agreement could see Veloso return home before Christmas, with Indonesia respecting future Philippines decisions regarding her clemency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 07:27 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 07:27 IST
Mary Jane Veloso's Imminent Repatriation: A Diplomatic Resolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, it was announced that the Philippines has agreed to the repatriation procedures proposed by Jakarta for Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipino sentenced to death for drug trafficking. Indonesia's senior minister for law and human rights, Yusril Ihza Mahendra, confirmed the development.

Yusril stated that he and his Philippine counterpart would formalize the agreement later in the day. There is optimism that Veloso, arrested in Yogyakarta in 2010 with 2.6 kg of heroin, could return home before Christmas following last month's decision by Indonesia to repatriate her.

Indonesia has committed to respecting any decisions the Philippines may make post-repatriation, including granting clemency to Veloso, who has remained a prisoner in Indonesia since her last-minute reprieve from execution in 2015.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024