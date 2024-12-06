Lai Ching-te Urges China to Open Hands, Not Clench Fists
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te has urged China to refrain from unilateral actions, particularly around the island. Speaking from Palau, Lai emphasized the importance of open dialogue and urged China to earn international respect through peaceful means rather than military exercises.
Taiwan's President, Lai Ching-te, expressed his hope that China would refrain from unilateral actions, especially concerning military exercises in the region.
During a visit to Palau, Lai Ching-te called for an approach emphasizing open dialogue rather than aggressive maneuvers.
He suggested that only peaceful intentions could help China gain the international community's respect.
