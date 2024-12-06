Dharmendra Pradhan Launches ICSSR Research Internship Programme

In a significant initiative to bolster research in social and human sciences, Union Minister for Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) Research Internship Programme in New Delhi. The event also featured the distribution of appointment letters to ICSSR research interns and awards for winners of the National Argumentative Essay Writing Competition on "Simultaneous Elections in India: One Nation, One Election."

Strengthening Social Sciences for Nation-Building

Speaking at the ceremony, Shri Pradhan highlighted the critical role of social sciences in addressing societal challenges, adapting to technological advancements, and driving economic progress. He underlined that the internship program aligns with India's goal of achieving a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India), as envisaged in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

He stated, "The integration of social science research with technology can guide India in leveraging innovations like artificial intelligence for societal benefit. Quality research fosters solutions for real-world problems and shapes policies for sustainable development."

Focus on Education, Skills, and Employability

The internship program integrates academic learning with practical research skills, preparing postgraduate students for employability in evolving job markets. Shri Pradhan noted that this aligns with the National Credit Framework (NCrF), enabling students to gain academic credits for internships during their UG and PG studies.

The program focuses on areas such as policy analysis, data interpretation, and social innovation. Selected interns will receive mentorship from academia, think tanks, and industry experts, with emphasis on multidisciplinary research across fields like Sociology, Population Studies, International Relations, Development Studies, Anthropology, and Applied Psychology.

Expanding Bharat’s Civilizational Ethos

Shri Pradhan lauded India's capacity to balance ancient civilizational values with modernity. He said, "Social science research is essential for sustaining and growing Bharatiyata (Indian identity). This program will ensure the alignment of research initiatives with India's civilizational ethos."

Key Features of the Internship Programme

Hands-On Research Training: Participants will learn research methodologies, data analysis, and presentation skills.

Focus on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Workshops will connect global SDG frameworks with India's developmental priorities, as showcased during the G-20 presidency.

Inclusivity and Representation: Of over 3,600 applications received, 40 candidates were rigorously selected, ensuring diversity across regions and disciplines.

Looking Ahead: Bridging Research and National Development

The program also marks a commitment to NEP 2020’s goal of fostering employability while addressing national challenges. By integrating traditional knowledge with modern techniques, the initiative aspires to create a generation of researchers equipped to tackle issues ranging from climate change to public health.

A Visionary Step Towards “Anusandhan” (Innovation)

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on innovation as a cornerstone of India’s progress, ICSSR aims to make research a transformative tool for youth empowerment and national development.

With its multidisciplinary approach and focus on addressing the United Nations' SDGs, the ICSSR Research Internship Programme is set to make significant strides in creating impactful solutions, fostering a robust intellectual ecosystem, and solidifying India’s position as a global leader in social sciences.

This initiative reiterates the government's commitment to equipping youth with skills that not only enhance personal growth but also contribute to building a strong, self-reliant India.