New Appointments Strengthen EECA Board as NZ Focuses on Energy Efficiency

Energy Minister Simeon Brown has announced the appointment of John Carnegie and Vijay Goel to the Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (EECA) Board. The new members will serve three-year terms starting 6 January 2025 and concluding on 5 January 2028.

Minister Brown emphasized the importance of their appointments, citing their extensive experience in energy, governance, and business as vital to advancing EECA’s mission.

“My goal is to ensure New Zealand has a reliable energy mix that meets the needs of households and businesses at internationally competitive prices,” Minister Brown said. “Efficient energy use and robust conservation measures are crucial components of this equation.”

Carnegie and Goel’s diverse expertise will help the EECA Board enhance value for money in its operations while advancing New Zealand’s broader sustainability goals.

Profiles of the Appointees

John Carnegie: A well-regarded figure in the energy sector, Carnegie has held leadership roles in policy and advocacy. His expertise includes energy strategy, emissions reduction, and market regulation.

Vijay Goel: Known for his governance and business acumen, Goel brings a wealth of experience in renewable energy and sustainable practices, which aligns with EECA’s objectives to improve energy efficiency across sectors.

Farewell to Outgoing Members

Minister Brown expressed gratitude to outgoing members Albert Brantley and Karen Sherry QSM for their dedicated service. Their contributions have supported EECA’s initiatives, including promoting energy-efficient technologies and transitioning New Zealand toward cleaner energy solutions.

Strengthening New Zealand’s Energy Future

EECA plays a critical role in driving energy efficiency and conservation, supporting the country’s emissions reduction targets, and fostering sustainable practices across industries and households.

The Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to a balanced and sustainable energy future, emphasizing the importance of EECA’s work in supporting both economic competitiveness and environmental stewardship.

EECA’s Upcoming Priorities

The appointments come as EECA embarks on new initiatives, including scaling up its support for businesses adopting energy-efficient technologies and enhancing public awareness campaigns to reduce energy waste. The board’s strategic focus will also include fostering innovation in renewable energy and supporting decarbonization efforts.

The new appointments are expected to bring fresh perspectives and reinforce EECA’s commitment to building a sustainable energy landscape for New Zealand.