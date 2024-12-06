Russian forces take control of two villages in eastern Ukraine, TASS reports
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-12-2024 15:21 IST
Russian troops took control of the settlements of Pustynka and Sukhi Yaly in eastern Ukraine, the TASS state news agency reported on Friday, citing the defence ministry.
Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield reports.
Separately, the defence ministry said the Russian navy destroyed six Ukrainian naval drones in the Black Sea on Friday.
