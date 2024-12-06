Whatever happening in Bangladesh not hidden from anyone: CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that whatever is happening in Bangladesh these days is not hidden from anyone, and history is giving us an opportunity to rectify the mistakes (committed in the past).

''Whatever happened in Pakistan before this is not hidden from anyone. After all, how long will Nankana Sahib remain away from all this? We should get our rights back,'' he added. ''History is giving us an opportunity today to rectify those mistakes of history. I think that we all have to prepare ourselves to rectify it. We have to unite and become a part of this campaign together,'' Adityanath said.

The UP chief minister on this occasion also said that there is a need to be careful from those who want to create a rift between Hindus and Sikhs.

''Those people are trying to present history in a distorted manner. We have to prepare ourselves in this regard by keeping a sense of reverence towards the Guru tradition. This Guru tradition from Guru Nanak Dev Ji to Guru Govind Singh Maharaj and the tradition of martyrdom that the Sikh community has given to the country and the religion gives us vitality. ''We have to follow it, consider it our history, consider it a part of our life and that can be a basis for the bright future of our coming generations,'' Adityanath said.

''If we follow it, then no power on the Earth will be able to harm you, because we have divine personalities of the Guru tradition, their 'sadhana' is the basis of the power of all of us,'' he said.

Adityanath was speaking on the occasion of ninth Sikh Guru Shri Teg Bahadur Ji Maharaj's martyrdom day at the Yahiaganj Gurudwara.

He said that Guru Teg Bahadur saved Kashmir at a time when the followers of the Sanatan Dharma there were ordered to convert by foreign invaders.

