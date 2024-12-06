Man accused of molestation kills woman's family member in UP

A man accused of sexually molesting a woman attacked her family, resulting in the death of a man while his wife and two children were injured, police said.

"Vijay allegedly molested a woman from Ramesh's family. A heated argument ensued, but the situation was eventually calmed down by the intervention of villagers," said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Chirag Jain.

However, later that night, Vijay, accompanied by his father and several aides, returned to Ramesh's house and attacked the family members in a village under the Jiyanpur police station area.

"Ramesh, 35, succumbed to his injuries on the spot. His wife and their two minor children sustained injuries and were rushed to the district hospital for treatment," said the SP.

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased's family, police have arrested four individuals, including Vijay.

The officer said that efforts are being made to arrest the remaining accused.

