Left Menu

Six people injured in LPG cylinder blast in Delhi

Six people including a teenager and three women were injured in an LPG cylinder blast in outer-north Delhi on Friday morning, officials said.A call regarding the cylinder blast was received at 5 am and two fire tenders were pressed into service.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 19:53 IST
Six people injured in LPG cylinder blast in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Six people including a teenager and three women were injured in an LPG cylinder blast in outer-north Delhi on Friday morning, officials said.

A call regarding the cylinder blast was received at 5 am and two fire tenders were pressed into service. The impact of the blast was such that a wall of the room collapsed, an official of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

It was a residential complex where families live on rent in separate rooms, near Laxmi Narayan Mandir at Narela-Bawana Road, a police official said.

The injured were identified as Vijay, 28, Bobby, 24, Pooja, 36, Neelam, 26, Rena Devi, 34, and Ritesh, 16, the officer said. They have been admitted to Raj Harish Chandra Hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, he said. Further investigation is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024