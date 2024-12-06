Mercosur eyes trade deals with Panama, UAE after EU pact

South America's Mercosur bloc is eyeing trade deals with Panama and the United Arab Emirates after striking a long-awaited agreement with the European Union, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday.

"Today we have also set up the basis for a future commercial liberalization with Panama, and with the United Arab Emirates talks are advancing quickly and should be concluded in 2025," Lula told a Mercosur summit in Montevideo.

The South American bloc includes Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

