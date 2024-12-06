Left Menu

Drugs trade international conspiracy to weaken India globally: Delhi LG

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 20:52 IST
Drugs trade international conspiracy to weaken India globally: Delhi LG
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday said drugs trade is an international conspiracy to weaken India at the global level.

Saxena in a video message appealed Delhiites to join the city police's month-long campaign against drug menace in the city, appealing them to create awareness regarding the use of narcotics.

''The Menace of Drug abuse is a direct threat to India's Demographic Dividend- our Youth. Let's come together and strive for a #DrugFreeDelhi!'' he said in a post sharing his video message on X.

The LG recently announced launch of the campaign from December 1, asking the city police to curb drug trafficking in the city.

The campaign is a part of the plan to make Delhi drugs-free in the next three years.

Under the campaign, Delhi Police was directed to make intensive inspections of at least 200 hostels, 50 colleges, 200 schools, 200 pharmaceutical stores, 500 pan shops, all shelter homes, 200 bars and restaurants, all railway stations, all ISBTs and other public spaces in the city.

Drug abuse is becoming a curse for the society and the country as crores of people, especially youths, are on the path of ruining themselves and their families due to it, Saxena said in his message to Delhiites.

''Drugs trade is part of an international conspiracy against India. Its aim is to weaken India globally,'' he said.

The LG appealed the people to create awareness against drug use in their family and social circle. It needs to be kept in mind that the fight is against drugs use, not against those who use it, he underlined.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024