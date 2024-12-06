Syrian opposition fighters seize main army base in southern Daraa province, rebel sources say

Syrian local fighters and former rebels overran one of the main army bases in Daraa province, known as Liwa 52, near the town of Herak as fighting spread to the country's southern border with Jordan, two rebel sources told Reuters on Friday.

They also seized parts of the Nassib border crossing with Jordan near the customs section where dozens of trailers and passenger cars were stranded, sources added.

