Man arrested at Delhi airport with foreign-origin gold worth nearly Rs 73 lakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 23:05 IST
A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly carrying foreign-origin gold worth nearly Rs 73 lakh at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here.

The accused (37), travelling from Indore to Delhi, was intercepted after his arrival at the Terminal-3 of the airport, it said.

''During x-ray of the baggage, some suspicious images were noticed in the personal baggage of the pax which resulted in the recovery of 13 yellow metal pieces appearing to be foreign-origin gold weighing 999 grams. The value of the seized gold is ₹72.72 lakhs approx,'' the customs department said in a post on X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

