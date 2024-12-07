Left Menu

One-year-old murder case solved in Uttarakhand

Nearly a year after the body of an unknown person was found here with the head smashed, police unravelled the case and identified the victim as a man from Delhi and arrested one of the accused.

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 07-12-2024 00:33 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 00:33 IST
One-year-old murder case solved in Uttarakhand
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly a year after the body of an unknown person was found here with the head smashed, police unravelled the case and identified the victim as a man from Delhi and arrested one of the accused. The deceased was identified as Abhay Sharma alias Honey (37), who hailed from Moti Nagar in West Delhi. One of the accused Neeraj Shukla, who is a driver by profession, has been arrested while his accomplice Nagendra, also a driver, is still at large, Haridwar SSP Pramendra Dobhal said. They were friends with Honey and allegedly killed him as he was not repaying the money he had taken as loan from them to fund his habit of betting and maintaining a lavish lifestyle. They strangled him and crushed his head with a stone, the SSP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024