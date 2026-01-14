Delhi to Boost Healthcare: 3,237 New Hospital Beds in Sight!

The Public Works Department (PWD) has requested over Rs 600 crore from the Delhi government to finalize the construction of four hospital buildings, officials disclosed on Wednesday.

The hospitals, strategically located across Jwalapuri, Madipur, Hastsal, and Siraspur, are set to substantially increase healthcare capacity with the addition of 3,237 beds.

Construction progress varies across the sites, with the Siraspur hospital 80% complete and expected to finish in July. Meanwhile, the Hastsal and Madipur hospitals show progress at 65% and 75%, respectively. These projects were initially commissioned during the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing future public health needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)