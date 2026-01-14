Left Menu

Delhi to Boost Healthcare: 3,237 New Hospital Beds in Sight!

The Public Works Department (PWD) seeks over Rs 600 crore from the Delhi government to finalize four hospital projects in Jwalapuri, Madipur, Hastsal, and Siraspur. These hospitals will collectively provide an additional 3,237 beds. Construction is progressing, with expected completions between 2023 and 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 22:02 IST
Delhi to Boost Healthcare: 3,237 New Hospital Beds in Sight!
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Public Works Department (PWD) has requested over Rs 600 crore from the Delhi government to finalize the construction of four hospital buildings, officials disclosed on Wednesday.

The hospitals, strategically located across Jwalapuri, Madipur, Hastsal, and Siraspur, are set to substantially increase healthcare capacity with the addition of 3,237 beds.

Construction progress varies across the sites, with the Siraspur hospital 80% complete and expected to finish in July. Meanwhile, the Hastsal and Madipur hospitals show progress at 65% and 75%, respectively. These projects were initially commissioned during the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing future public health needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia's Dynamic Duo Dazzles at European Figure Skating Championships

Georgia's Dynamic Duo Dazzles at European Figure Skating Championships

 Global
2
Eknath Shinde Pays Tribute to Mentor Ahead of Elections

Eknath Shinde Pays Tribute to Mentor Ahead of Elections

 India
3
Badminton Drama: Setbacks, Triumphs, and a Primate Guest

Badminton Drama: Setbacks, Triumphs, and a Primate Guest

 India
4
Inferno Ignites Panic: Massive Fire Engulfs Plywood Godown in Rajasthan

Inferno Ignites Panic: Massive Fire Engulfs Plywood Godown in Rajasthan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026