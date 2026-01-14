Lizelle Lee Leads Delhi Capitals to Victory in WPL Thriller

In a thrilling encounter, Lizelle Lee showcased her explosive batting skills, guiding Delhi Capitals to a significant seven-wicket victory over UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League on Wednesday. This triumph marked Delhi's first win of the 2026 season.

Despite a late-inning collapse by UP Warriorz, which saw them falter to a modest 154 for eight, Lee's aggressive 67 off 44 balls was pivotal in Delhi's chase. Enhancing her WPL stature, the former South African international is making a strong case for an international comeback.

The match climaxed in suspense, stretching to the final ball. Laura Wolvaardt ensured victory for Delhi with a decisive four. This win was vital for the Jemimah Rodrigues-led squad, while UP Warriorz are still in pursuit of their first triumph this season.

