Lizelle Lee Leads Delhi Capitals to Victory in WPL Thriller
Lizelle Lee powered Delhi Capitals to their first win in the 2026 Women's Premier League with an explosive 67 off 44 balls. Despite UP Warriorz's collapse, the match went to the final ball where Delhi sealed victory. Lee’s performance highlights her potential for a national comeback.
In a thrilling encounter, Lizelle Lee showcased her explosive batting skills, guiding Delhi Capitals to a significant seven-wicket victory over UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League on Wednesday. This triumph marked Delhi's first win of the 2026 season.
Despite a late-inning collapse by UP Warriorz, which saw them falter to a modest 154 for eight, Lee's aggressive 67 off 44 balls was pivotal in Delhi's chase. Enhancing her WPL stature, the former South African international is making a strong case for an international comeback.
The match climaxed in suspense, stretching to the final ball. Laura Wolvaardt ensured victory for Delhi with a decisive four. This win was vital for the Jemimah Rodrigues-led squad, while UP Warriorz are still in pursuit of their first triumph this season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Aims to Restore Dominance in Cricket After New Zealand Defeat
Sports Highlights: Triumphs, Transitions, and Trade Talks
BCB Under Fire: Controversial Remarks Spark Outrage and Threaten Bangladesh Cricket's Integrity
Cricket for cause: Villupuram village youth pledge drug-free future
Mumbai Cricket Association's New Initiatives to Boost Local Talent