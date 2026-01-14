Left Menu

Lizelle Lee Leads Delhi Capitals to Victory in WPL Thriller

Lizelle Lee powered Delhi Capitals to their first win in the 2026 Women's Premier League with an explosive 67 off 44 balls. Despite UP Warriorz's collapse, the match went to the final ball where Delhi sealed victory. Lee’s performance highlights her potential for a national comeback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 14-01-2026 23:00 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 23:00 IST
Lizelle Lee

In a thrilling encounter, Lizelle Lee showcased her explosive batting skills, guiding Delhi Capitals to a significant seven-wicket victory over UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League on Wednesday. This triumph marked Delhi's first win of the 2026 season.

Despite a late-inning collapse by UP Warriorz, which saw them falter to a modest 154 for eight, Lee's aggressive 67 off 44 balls was pivotal in Delhi's chase. Enhancing her WPL stature, the former South African international is making a strong case for an international comeback.

The match climaxed in suspense, stretching to the final ball. Laura Wolvaardt ensured victory for Delhi with a decisive four. This win was vital for the Jemimah Rodrigues-led squad, while UP Warriorz are still in pursuit of their first triumph this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Minnesota's Legal Battle Against Immigration Crackdown

Sabri Lamouchi Appointed as Tunisia's New Head Coach

Kyiv's Cold Crisis: Battling the Dark Winter Amidst Energy Struggles

Trump's Immigration Suspension: A New Era of Visa Restrictions

