PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 07-12-2024 01:02 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 01:02 IST
UP: Charges framed against RLD MLA Mithlesh Pal, 14 others for disrupting traffic
Newly elected RLD MLA Mithlesh Pal and 14 others appeared before a special MP/MLA court in Muzaffarnagar on Friday, where charges were framed against them in connection with a case involving disruption of traffic.

The charges stemmed from an incident in which the accused allegedly blocked a road to stage a protest.

Special Judge Devendra Singh Fauzdar framed charges under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with a deadly weapon), and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Pal and 14 others. The court has set January 3, 2025, for the next hearing in the case, court sources said.

Pal's lawyer Kiranpal, confirming the development, told PTI that the case was registered against 15 individuals, including the MLA, by police at the Civil Lines police station on February 25, 2019.

According to the prosecution, Pal and others had staged a dharna and blocked the road near Mahavir Chowk to press their demand for the inclusion of the Dhangar caste in the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes list.

Pal was recently elected as the RLD MLA from the Meerapur Assembly in the by-election, the result of which was declared on November 23.

