Driver injured after car overturns on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2024 01:27 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 01:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The driver of a car sustained injuries when the vehicle met with an accident at the Bandra-Worli Sea Link here on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred around 9:30 pm, an official said.

The speeding car overturned after the driver lost control of it, the official said.

The driver sustained minor injuries in the incident, he added.

Police and sea-link staff rushed the spot and rescued the driver, the official said.

Vehicular movement was impacted on the sea link for a while after the incident, he said.

A video of the overturned car and slow vehicular movement is making rounds on the social media, the official added.

The procedure to register a case at the Worli police station has been initiated, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

