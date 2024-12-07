Left Menu

Patriarch of Antioch Ignatius Aphrem II arrives in Kerala for 10-day visit

Patriarch of Antioch Ignatius Aphrem II arrived in Kochi on Saturday for a 10-day Kerala visit.

According to the church officials, the patriarch, who is the head of Syrian Orthodox Church, landed in Kochi airport by 8 am and was accorded a warm reception by Metropolitans, church leaders and others here.

The patriarch then proceeded to the Patriarchal Centre, Puthencruz, here and offered prayers at the epitome of Catholicos Baselios Thomas I, they added.

He will be in Kerala as a state guest, they said His engagements in the state include a Mass at Malekurisu Dayara and a meeting with the episcopal Synod of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church, here on Sunday, the church authorities said.

On Monday, the 40th memorial day of the late Catholicos, the patriarch will take part in the mass at St Athanasius Cathedral, Patriarchal Centre, Puthencruz, according to a release issued by the Jacobite church. He will also deliver a memorial speech, it added.

The patriarch will also visit the Mor Ignatius Monastery at Manjinikara, Pathanamthitta, where the late Elias III Patriarch is entombed, from December 10 to 16. The patriarch will return after his Kerala visit on December 17, the release added.

The church is yet to appoint the next Catholicos, even as Joseph Mor Gregorios Metropolitan was appointed Malankara Metropolitan before the passing of Catholicos Baselios Thomas I on October 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

