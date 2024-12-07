Bizman shot dead during morning walk in Delhi

A businessman was shot dead by two unidentified assailants during his morning walk near his house in east Delhi's Shahdara on Saturday, police said.

Sunil Jain (52), a resident of Krishna Nagar, was shot multiple times and rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, they said.

A police officer said Jain, who ran a business of utensils, was returning home on a scooty after his morning walk at Yamuna Sports Complex when two motorcycle-borne unidentified attackers opened fire at him in the Farsh Bazar area.

The accused fled after the attack. An investigation has been launched into the matter, the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam, who visited the spot, said police received a call regarding the firing at 8.36 am.

According to Jain's family members, he did not have any enmity with anyone nor had he received any threats, he said.

''We are probing the case from all angles,'' he added.

Gautam said CCTV footage from the area is being scanned to identify the culprits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)